Jones made 38 saves in a 7-0 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday.

It was his 29th career shutout. Jones has been outstanding to start his career with the Leafs. He's 3-0-0 with a 1.85 GAA and .949 save percentage. With Ilya Samsonov struggling, Jones needs to be this good. But bear in mind that Jones has almost always started hot with a new team before things slow down significantly. Take advantage for now, but be prepared to sit Jones when his game takes a turn.