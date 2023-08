Jones inked a one-year, $875,000 contract with Toronto on Wednesday.

Jones posted a 27-13-3 record, 2.99 GAA and .886 save percentage in 48 contests with Seattle last season. There's a good chance the 33-year-old goaltender will start the campaign in the AHL, but he should at least get a chance to compete with Joseph Woll for the Maple Leafs' backup job during training camp.