Jones turned aside 26 shots in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Lightning.

Tampa Bay jumped out to a 2-0 lead before seven minutes had elapsed in the first period and built a 5-1 lead before the second intermission, and Toronto's late rally ended up falling short. This could be Jones's last appearance for the Maple Leafs -- the 34-year-old netminder will be a free agent in the offseason, and the team is more likely to bring back Ilya Samsonov to pair with Joseph Woll. Jones went 11-8-1 during his season in blue and white with a 2.87 GAA and .902 save percentage over 22 outings, numbers that should be good enough to earn him an offer from a team in need of a veteran backup in the crease.