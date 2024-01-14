Jones made 28 saves in a 5-3 loss to Colorado on Saturday.

Jones allowed four goals, which is the same number he surrendered Thursday night against the Islanders. The Leafs didn't really help Jones out Saturday. None of Auston Matthews, Mitchell Marner, William Nylander or John Tavares found the score sheet. And the team couldn't fend off a marauding Nathan MacKinnon late in the game. Jones remains a solid fantasy netminder, but remember he's not the type who can carry the team when the big guns go silent.