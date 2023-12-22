Jones allowed four goals on 15 shots after replacing Ilya Samsonov midway through the second period of Thursday's 9-3 loss to the Sabres.

Neither goalie found much success behind a Toronto defense that seemed a step slow all night. Jones has crashed back to earth after picking up the win in each of his first three appearances as a Leaf, including a shutout of the Penguins, and the 33-year-old has coughed up eight goals on 50 shots over his last two outings. With Samsonov struggling as well though, Jones should remain in the mix for consistent work in the crease.