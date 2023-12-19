Jones was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports, indicating he will patrol the home crease Tuesday against the Rangers.
Jones is poised to make his second straight start following a 38-save shutout win over Pittsburgh on Saturday. He also made 28 stops in a 7-3 win over the Rangers on Dec. 12. New York is tied for 12th in the league this season with 3.28 goals per game.
