Jones is expected to start in Thursday's road game against the Islanders, per David Alter of Sports Illustrated.

Jones has won his last four games while saving 103 of 106 shots (.972 save percentage). He's 8-3-0 with a 1.98 GAA and a .934 save percentage in 12 appearances this year. The Islanders are tied for 19th offensively this campaign with 3.05 goals per game, making them a somewhat favorable matchup for Jones.