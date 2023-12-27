Jones is set to start at home against Ottawa on Wednesday, according to David Alter of Sports Illustrated.

With Joseph Woll (ankle) unavailable and Ilya Samsonov struggling, Toronto is slated to make Jones the starter for the fourth time in the span of five contests. Jones has a 4-1-0 record, 2.79 GAA and .917 save percentage in six outings this year. The Senators are a difficult adversary, tying for eighth offensively in 2023-24 with 3.41 goals per game.