Jones will guard the road goal Tuesday against the Rangers, according to David Alter of Sports Illustrated.

Jones will make his first start as a member of the Maple Leafs after Ilya Samsonov played in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders. The 33-year-old Jones stopped nine of 10 shots in relief to pick up a win over Ottawa on Thursday after Joseph Woll (ankle) was injured. The Rangers have 3.27 goals per game this season despite averaging just 30.1 shots per contest.