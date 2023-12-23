Jones will guard the road goal Saturday against Columbus, per David Alter of Sports Illustrated.

Jones has posted a 3-1-0 record this season with one shutout, a 3.28 GAA and a .907 save percentage through five appearances. In eight career contests versus the Blue Jackets, he has gone 4-4-0 with a 3.06 GAA. Columbus is tied for 15th in the league this campaign with 3.15 goals per contest.