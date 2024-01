Jones will patrol the crease in San Jose on Saturday, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.

Jones has been terrific since being recalled from the AHL in early December. He's gone 6-3-0 with an impressive .930 save percentage and 2.21 GAA through 10 appearances. Over his last two outings, he's stopped a combined 58 of 59 shots, including a 31-save shutout against the Kings on Tuesday.