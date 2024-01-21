Jones made 15 saves Saturday in a 6-4 loss to Vancouver.

He didn't get rattled in the first when the Orca's bottom six rang up three quick goals. And the game was tied 4-4 until the 7:11 mark of the third when Vancouver scored the first of two power-play goals that frame to seal the win. Jones hasn't had a great run lately, going 1-3-1 and giving up 20 goals in his last five starts. But the Leafs have struggled with poor team defense in that span against some elite teams, including Vancouver, Edmonton and Colorado. Jones will continue to be the starter in Toronto until Joseph Woll (ankle) returns. We hope the team gets their overall game back soon. As they go, Jones goes.