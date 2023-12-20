Jones stopped 31 of 35 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Rangers on Tuesday.

After blanking the Rangers in the opening frame, Jones allowed a pair of goals in each of the second and third periods before New York added an empty-netter, handing the 33-year-old netminder a 5-2 defeat. It's the first loss of the season for Jones, who had allowed just three goals on 69 shots in his previous two outings. He falls to 3-1-0 with a .930 save percentage since he was recalled earlier this month. With Ilya Samsonov struggling and Joseph Woll (ankle) sidelined, Jones could see more work in the short term.