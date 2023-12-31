Jones allowed two goals on 27 shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Hurricanes. The third goal was an empty-netter.

The Maple Leafs got a goal back late, but it wasn't enough to spare Jones from his third loss in his last five decisions. He's allowed 14 goals over six appearances in that span, providing fairly solid goaltending for a Toronto team that needs more of it. The 33-year-old is now 4-3-0 with a 2.73 GAA and a .915 save percentage over eight outings this season. The Maple Leafs are set to begin a three-game road trip in Los Angeles on Tuesday.