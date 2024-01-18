Jones will patrol the blue paint against the Flames on the road Thursday, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Jones is mired in a three-game losing streak during which he gave up 11 goals on 93 shots (.882 save percentage). With the veteran netminder struggling, it could open the door for Ilya Samsonov to re-stake his claim at the No. 1 job, though an upcoming back-to-back against Vancouver and Seattle on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, should see both backstops feature.