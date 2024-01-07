Jones made 23 saves in a 4-1 victory over the Sharks on Saturday.

"He's been great on this trip," coach Sheldon Keefe said of Jones. "It's been a little bit of homecoming for him going back to California. We've leaned on him a lot, and he's been tremendous." Jones allowed just two goals on 83 shots (.976 save percentage) during the three-game road trip. Jones' performance since his call-up has been a huge bonus for the Leafs. He has a 7-3-0 record with two shutouts, a 2.08 GAA and a .932 save percentage over 11 games played.