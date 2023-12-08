Jones was thrust into duty Thursday when started Joseph Woll had to be helped off the ice in the third period. He made nine saves in relief.

It was his first action as a Leaf. Jones delivered a 27-13-3 record in Seattle last season, but he did it on the back of a 2.99 GAA and .887 save percentage. The Brick Woll is headed for an MRI and some significant time out, so Jones is about to get the test of his career as a platoon-mate with Ilya Samsonov (illness). Snap him up, but use caution. Jones hasn't put up a save percentage over .900 since 2017-18.