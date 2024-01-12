Jones made 26 saves in a 4-3 OT loss to the Islanders on Thursday.

The Leafs staked Jones to a 3-1 lead by the 2:40 mark of the second period, but the Isles quickly roared back fast. Alexander Romanov roofed a shot glove side at 4:18. And then Bo Horvat notched a power-play goal on a deflection at 13:51 of the same frame. It was Jones' first loss in five games, but he has garnered points in every game since the calendar flipped to 2024 (4-0-1). Overall, Jones is 8-3-1 in 11 starts (13 appearances) with a 2.15 GAA and .928 save percentage. The crease is his with Ilya Samsonov back in the fold as the backup.