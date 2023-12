Jones was called up by the Maple Leafs on Wednesday, according to Joshua Kloke of The Athletic.

Jones has a 3.37 GAA and an .870 save percentage in five outings with AHL Toronto this year. The 33-year-old goaltender was previously summoned Saturday because Ilya Samsonov was dealing with an illness. Although Jones was returned to the minors Monday, Samsonov still isn't feeling well, which is why this move was made. Jones will likely serve as Joseph Woll's backup against Ottawa on Thursday.