Jones made 28 saves in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Rangers.

Making his first start of the season, the 33-year-old wasn't necessarily sharp, but he had a huge margin for error thanks to Auston Matthews and the Toronto offense. Ilya Samsonov should get the bulk of the work in the crease while Joseph Woll (ankle) is on the shelf, but Jones could get another start or two for the Leafs in December. He hasn't posted a save percentage above .900 in a full season since 2017-18, however.