Jones stopped 27 of 28 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Ducks.

Jones played both halves of the Maple Leafs' back-to-back set, and he was solid, allowing one goal on 59 shots across the two contests. His teammates were not sluggish Wednesday, but they were very close to unlucky, scoring just twice on 57 shots. Jones is now 6-3-0 with two shutouts, a 2.20 GAA and a .930 save percentage through 10 outings. Toronto's next game is in San Jose on Saturday.