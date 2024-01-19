Jones stopped 23 of 26 shots in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Flames.

The Flames were hot to start the game. They fired 11 shots at Jones in the first period, scoring on two of them including a power-play goal by Nazeem Kadri at the 15:23 marker. After being down 2-0 the Maple Leafs forwards gave the team some cushion by scoring four consecutive goals, including a hat trick by Auston Matthews. Jones has missed only one start in the past 10 games and has provided Toronto with a .925 save percentage and a 2.12 GAA during that span. The Maple Leafs play Vancouver on the road Saturday.