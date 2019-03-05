Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Assists in consecutive games
Marincin has two assists in three games since his recall from the AHL's Marlies on Feb. 27.
He's added five hits, three blocked shots and six shots on goal in that span. The 27-year-old blueliner only has four points in 13 games this season, and has never recorded more than seven points in a season. He does not warrant fantasy attention.
