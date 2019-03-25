Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Back from illness
Marincin (illness) will be back in the lineup Monday against the Panthers, Kristen Shilton of TSN Sports reports.
Igor Ozhiganov will take a seat to make room for Marincin. The latter last suited up March 16 and has five points in 19 appearances this season.
