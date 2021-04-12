Marincin was sent to the taxi squad Sunday, per CapFriendly.
Marincin has yet to appear in an NHL game this season. He should continue serving as an extra body more often than not.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Rises to NHL ranks•
-
Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Goes to AHL•
-
Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Rejoins taxi squad•
-
Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Promoted from taxi squad•
-
Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Rises to taxi squad•
-
Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Back to minor-league affiliate•