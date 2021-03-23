Marincin was reassigned to AHL Toronto on Tuesday.
Marincin has yet to crack the big club's lineup this year, but he's picked up one helper in four minor-league appearances.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Up to taxi squad•
-
Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Directed to minors•
-
Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Joins taxi squad•
-
Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Enters lineup for Game 3•
-
Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Riding three-game point streak•
-
Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Nets first goal of season•