Marincin was recalled from AHL Toronto on Sunday.

With Nikita Zaitsev (lower body) landing on injured reserve Sunday, Marincin will now provide some added depth on Toronto's back end. The Slovakian is in his third season with the Maple Leafs organization, which has featured 90 NHL games and 14 points. While these numbers aren't particularly impressive, Marincin has recorded seven points and a plus-13 rating through 18 contests in the minors this season.