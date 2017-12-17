Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Back with Leafs
Marincin was recalled from AHL Toronto on Sunday.
With Nikita Zaitsev (lower body) landing on injured reserve Sunday, Marincin will now provide some added depth on Toronto's back end. The Slovakian is in his third season with the Maple Leafs organization, which has featured 90 NHL games and 14 points. While these numbers aren't particularly impressive, Marincin has recorded seven points and a plus-13 rating through 18 contests in the minors this season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: On waivers Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Only four games played in last two months•
-
Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Continues to be healthy scratch•
-
Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Returning to action Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Headed to injured reserve•
-
Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Out 4-6 weeks•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...