Marincin has not played since Oct. 11 against Detroit.

He has joined Justin Holl in the press box as they watch Igor Ozhiganov learn the NHL game alongside Travis Dermott. Marincin is an advanced stat darling, but he makes fans queasy. His fantasy value just isn't there. Marincin has never put up more than seven points in a season and has three goals and 25 points in 179 games.