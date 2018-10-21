Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Biding time in press box
Marincin has not played since Oct. 11 against Detroit.
He has joined Justin Holl in the press box as they watch Igor Ozhiganov learn the NHL game alongside Travis Dermott. Marincin is an advanced stat darling, but he makes fans queasy. His fantasy value just isn't there. Marincin has never put up more than seven points in a season and has three goals and 25 points in 179 games.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: In lineup Sunday•
-
Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: No roster spot but still with team•
-
Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Gets one-year extension•
-
Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Qualified by Leafs•
-
Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Shifts to minors•
-
Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Back with Leafs•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.