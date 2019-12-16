Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Bounces back to big club
The Maple Leafs recalled Marincin from AHL Toronto on Monday.
Marinicin was just sent down Sunday, but since he didn't participate in AHL Toronto's 4-2 loss to Rockford, this appears to have been a paper move for cap purposes. If Tyson Barrie (ankle) is unable to play Tuesday against the Sabres, Marincin could snap his streak of 12 straight healthy scratches with the big club.
