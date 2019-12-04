Marincin was shipped down to AHL Toronto on Wednesday.

The move to reassign Marincin comes as a bit of a surprise, as it leaves the Maple Leafs without an extra blueliner heading into Wednesday's matchup with Colorado. The team is hard up against the cap, so it may have to make due without the emergency depth and hope for the best. In seven games with Toronto, the Slovak recorded zero points, six shots and eight blocks while averaging 11:51 of ice time.