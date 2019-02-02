Marincin was waived by the Maple Leafs on Saturday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Marincin's deemed expendable following Toronto's acquisition of skilled two-way defenseman Jake Muzzin from the Kings. The 6-foot-5, 213-pound blueliner from Slovakia provided 27 points in 72 games -- including the playoffs -- for the AHL's Marlies last season, and that's likely where Marincin will end up if he clears waivers.