Marincin was assigned to AHL Toronto on Saturday.
Marincin was never promoted to the active roster during his two-week stint on the taxi squad. The 29-year-old will get more opportunities in the minors.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Joins taxi squad•
-
Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Enters lineup for Game 3•
-
Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Riding three-game point streak•
-
Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Nets first goal of season•
-
Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Secures contract extension•
-
Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Summoned by big club•