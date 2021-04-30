site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: maple-leafs-martin-marincin-dropped-to-ahl-affiliate | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Dropped to AHL affiliate
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Marincin was reassigned to AHL Toronto on Friday.
Marincin has yet to crack the big club's lineup this season and likely won't see any NHL action down the stretch.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read