Marincin is in the lineup Thursday for Game 3 against Columbus, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.
Marincin sat out the first two games as a healthy scratch, but he'll get a shot to post up next to Tyson Barrie on the Leafs' bottom defense pairing. He averaged 15:12 of ice time through 26 games this season, recording four points, 22 hits and 43 blocked shots. As such, the 28-year-old Slovak isn't likely to move the fantasy needle.
