Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Gets one-year extension
Marincin signed a one-year contract extension with the Maple Leafs on Sunday. The deal is worth $800,000.
Marincin is obviously held in high regard by young Leafs GM Kyle Dubas, as the defenseman was granted a qualifying offer as a restricted free agent, and there was little time wasted in getting him on the books for another year when the signing period opened Sunday. The 6-foot-5, 212-pounder has accumulated three goals, 22 assists and 84 PIM over 177 career contests at hockey's highest level. Even though those numbers won't cause much of a stir in the fantasy realm, the contracted goalies in Toronto should be pumped about Marincin staying put.
