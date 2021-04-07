Marincin was assigned to AHL Toronto on Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
Marincin didn't play a game during this stint with the big club. The 29-year-old blueliner played 26 games with the Leafs last season, generating four points and 14 PIM.
