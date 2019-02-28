Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Headed for NHL squad
The Leafs will recall Marincin ahead of Thursday's game against the Islanders and he will draw into the lineup, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.
Coach Mike Babcock doesn't believe Igor Ozhiganov is ready for back-to-back appearances after a long layoff, so Marincin will get an opportunity to make his 11th appearance of the season, slotting in alongside Justin Holl. He doesn't produce a ton from an offensive perspective, so the blueliner can be left off the fantasy radar in most season-long and daily formats despite the promotion.
