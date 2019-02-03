Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Heading to minors
Marincin cleared waivers Sunday and will be assigned to AHL Toronto.
The big club now has eight healthy forwards after bringing in Jake Muzzin via trade form the Kings, and Marincin was the roster casualty. Marincin will finally start getting some ice time in the minors since he only suited up 10 times in 50 games for the Maple Leafs .
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Desiganted for waivers•
-
Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: May dress Sunday•
-
Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Reemerges with helper in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Biding time in press box•
-
Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: In lineup Sunday•
-
Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: No roster spot but still with team•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...