Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: In lineup Sunday
Marincin will suit up for Sunday's road showdown against the Blackhawks, Chris Johnston of Sportnet reports.
Marincin will take Igor Ozhiganov's spot on the bottom pair for Toronto. The 6-foot-5 blueliner played just two games at the NHL level last year but is among several Toronto defensemen fighting for regular playing time this season.
