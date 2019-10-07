Marincin saw his ice time drop to under 10 minutes in Saturday's loss to Montreal.

Marincin played close to 14 minutes opening night and then sat out Friday. He was back in a limited capacity Saturday and ended up with just 8:14 in ice time. Sadly, his efforts on the ice can often be described in adventures in defending and that just won't cut it as a full-time NHL blueliner. Marincin hasn't played more than 25 games in an NHL season since 2015-16. You clearly have better options just about everywhere.