Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: May dress Sunday
Marincin may dress Sunday against Arizona because of Jake Gardiner's injury.
There's no guarantee -- Justin Holl is also available. But Marincin has struggled less than the hard-luck Holl. Regardless, there's zero fantasy value in this situation. Marincin is a stay-at-home defender.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Reemerges with helper in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Biding time in press box•
-
Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: In lineup Sunday•
-
Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: No roster spot but still with team•
-
Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Gets one-year extension•
-
Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Qualified by Leafs•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...