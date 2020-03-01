Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Nets first goal of season
Marincin scored a goal Saturday in a 4-2 win over Vancouver.
It was his first goal of the season. Marincin isn't much of a scorer and he doesn't really contribute in any category. No fantasy value here.
