Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: No roster spot but still with team
Marincin remains with the Leafs, but appears to have been beaten out for the sixth spot on the blue line, reports the Toronto Sun.
He, Connor Carrick and Justin Holl are the three guys on the outside looking in. And no-one knows if coach Mike Babcock will keep one extra defender or two. As it stands, Marincin will likely find himself back in the AHL with the Marlies.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Gets one-year extension•
-
Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Qualified by Leafs•
-
Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Shifts to minors•
-
Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Back with Leafs•
-
Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: On waivers Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Only four games played in last two months•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...