Marincin remains with the Leafs, but appears to have been beaten out for the sixth spot on the blue line, reports the Toronto Sun.

He, Connor Carrick and Justin Holl are the three guys on the outside looking in. And no-one knows if coach Mike Babcock will keep one extra defender or two. As it stands, Marincin will likely find himself back in the AHL with the Marlies.

More News
Our Latest Stories