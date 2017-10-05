Marincin was designated for waivers by Toronto on Thursday, Elliotte Friedman of Hockey Night in Canada reports.

Marincin lost out to rookie Andreas Borgman for the third-pairing role with the Leafs. The 25-year-old Marincin made 25 appearances with the club last season in which he garnered one goal and six assists while averaging 18:03 of ice time. The Czech could be back with the team soon as a depth option, but it seems like Toronto wants to get his waiver clearance out of the way now.