Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: On waivers Thursday
Marincin was designated for waivers by Toronto on Thursday, Elliotte Friedman of Hockey Night in Canada reports.
Marincin lost out to rookie Andreas Borgman for the third-pairing role with the Leafs. The 25-year-old Marincin made 25 appearances with the club last season in which he garnered one goal and six assists while averaging 18:03 of ice time. The Czech could be back with the team soon as a depth option, but it seems like Toronto wants to get his waiver clearance out of the way now.
