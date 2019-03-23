Marincin (illness) will not play in Saturday's game against the Rangers, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.

Marincin will miss his third straight game with a bug. While this doesn't figure to keep him out too much longer, he has missed significant time this season for various reasons. When he's been on the ice, the blueliner has been somewhat productive -- he's notched five points through 19 games -- but that's most likely the product of being part of a potent offensive club, as he's averaging a career-low 15:01 of ice time in 2018-19.