Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Out again Saturday
Marincin (illness) will not play in Saturday's game against the Rangers, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.
Marincin will miss his third straight game with a bug. While this doesn't figure to keep him out too much longer, he has missed significant time this season for various reasons. When he's been on the ice, the blueliner has been somewhat productive -- he's notched five points through 19 games -- but that's most likely the product of being part of a potent offensive club, as he's averaging a career-low 15:01 of ice time in 2018-19.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Remains sidelined•
-
Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Out with illness•
-
Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Assists in consecutive games•
-
Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Headed for NHL squad•
-
Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Heading to minors•
-
Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Desiganted for waivers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...