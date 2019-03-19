Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Out with illness
Marincin (illness) will not play in Nashville on Tuesday.
A bottom-pair blueliner, Marincin has five points while averaging just over 15 minutes of ice time per game in 19 contests this season. His status for Wednesday's game in Buffalo remains a question but Igor Ozhiganov will likely replace him during his absence.
