The Maple Leafs recalled Marincin from AHL Toronto on Friday.

Toronto only had six defensemen on its roster prior to Marincin's promotion, so he'll be on hand as the team's seventh blueliner for Saturday's matchup with St. Louis. The 27-year-old has gone scoreless while posting a minus-1 rating in seven appearances with the Leafs this season.

