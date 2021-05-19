Marincin was recalled from AHL Toronto on Wednesday.
With Ben Hutton dealing with an undisclosed absence, the Leafs added Marincin to the roster as an emergency depth option but he shouldn't be expected to get into a playoff game any time soon, especially with Zach Bogosian (shoulder) cleared to return. As such, Marincin will be a non-factor in fantasy contests the rest of the way.
