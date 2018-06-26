Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Qualified by Leafs
Marincin was given a qualifying offer by the Maple Leafs on Monday.
Marincin has been trying to rebuild his career and game under Sheldon Keefe in the AHL and it worked -- he was one of the Marlies' best defenders over the second half. Marincin will be a third-pairing guy if he can get back to the NHL. There's limited fantasy value in that.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Shifts to minors•
-
Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Back with Leafs•
-
Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: On waivers Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Only four games played in last two months•
-
Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Continues to be healthy scratch•
-
Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Returning to action Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...