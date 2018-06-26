Marincin was given a qualifying offer by the Maple Leafs on Monday.

Marincin has been trying to rebuild his career and game under Sheldon Keefe in the AHL and it worked -- he was one of the Marlies' best defenders over the second half. Marincin will be a third-pairing guy if he can get back to the NHL. There's limited fantasy value in that.

