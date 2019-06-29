Maple Leafs' Martin Marincin: Re-ups for one year
Marincin signed a one-year contract worth $700,000 on Saturday.
Marincin spent the majority of the season in the press box or unavailable, drawing into just 24 games for the Maple Leafs last season. Despite only five points and a minus-4 rating in those tilts, Toronto will give him another go around with the club in 2019-20.
